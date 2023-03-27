Great Lakes Combine aims to bring exposure to high school football players

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first annual Great Lakes Combine will give high school football players a chance to be seen by college coaches on May 6th at Grand Valley State.

Caledonia defensive coordinator Whitney Bell has created this event based on what he sees as a need in the area.

"West Michigan, I feel, has phenomenal football players and a lot of talent in West Michigan and I just want to get some exposure for them," Bell said. "You see it on the east side of the state with all the exposure and all these kids that are getting acknowledged from the state and I feel like there is a lot of great football players in West Michigan."

The combine will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a laser timed 40-yard dash, shuttle, broad jump as well as position specific drills.

Division one coaches are not allowed to attend because of NCAA rules, but many have already asked for the data from the event.

Ferris State, Grand Valley State, Davenport, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Hillsdale, Ashland, Hope, Calvin and Trine are all confirmed to be attending.

"You look at it in the past of all the teams that have won state championships in West Michigan," Bell continued. "I feel like kids need to get more acknowledgment and get exposure to colleges so they can have an opportunity to come play college football and making it easier for the colleges too, they can come to one spot, they can see them all and evaluate extremely good talent out there."

The combine will take place at the Kelly Family Sports Center on the campus of Grand Valley State University.

The cost is $125 per athlete and there is no limit in terms of how many can attend.

The deadline to register it April 16th and can be done at glironmen.com.

