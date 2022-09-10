GRCC tops Cedar Springs with blocked last minute 2-point conversion attempt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Game of the Week: Cedar Springs Red Hawks (0-2) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars (2-0)

Cedar Springs paid a visit to Grand Rapids Catholic Central Friday night for both teams’ first OK Gold conference game of the 2022 season.

The Red Hawks looked for their first win of the season, while the Cougars hoped to keep it rolling with their third straight victory.

Friday marked Catholic Central’s first home game of the season and, going into the matchup, the Cougars held a 39-game winning streak on their home field.

Cedar Springs 20, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 21

Cedar Springs scored with just 38 seconds left in the game, but the Cougars were able to stop the two-point conversion attempt and win it 21-20.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

