GRC, Unity and WMC advance to state finals in boys soccer

(FOX 17) — The boys soccer state semifinals took place all over the state on Wednesday.

Grand Rapids Christian beats Holland Christian to advance to D2 title game

In division two, Grand Rapids Christian beat Holland Christian 2-1, senior goalie Christian Dershem stopped a penalty shot with just over nine minutes left in a 1-1 game.

"It is the whole team coming together," Dershem said about the Eagles state tournament run. "We really fought, we fought hard in every game, we've been down before, we always fight back. We know this field, we've played here before we've had some great games here so it's just all mental, we knew what we had to do and we did it."

GRC wil play Mason in the title game at Grand Ledge on Saturday at 3pm.

Rockford falls to Brighton in state semifinals

In division one, Rockford lost to Brighton 3-1. Rams finish the season at 17-4-2.

Unity Christian cruises to 3-0 win over Alma in division 3 state semifinals

In division three, Unity Christian rolled to a 3-0 win over Alma at Cedar Springs.

The Crusaders will play Detroit Country Day in the championship game on Saturday at 12:30 at Grand Ledge.

Western Michigan Christian shuts out Leland in division 4 state semifinal win

In division four, Western Michigan Christian got a hat trick from junior Tekalegn Vlasma in a 3-0 win over Leland.

The Warriors will play Bishop Foley which beat Hackett Catholic Prep 2-1 in double overtime, the division four title game is scheduled for 10am Saturday at Grand Ledge.

