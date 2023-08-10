Grandville's physicality will lead the way

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville football has size and speed on their side this season. The Bulldogs return a lot of lineman and several running backs from the 2022 season.

One of those players is Jayden Terry, the sophomore running back who will take most of the carries this year. In 2022, Terry rushed for just shy of 1,300 yards and had 13 touchdowns.

"I think we’re going to be very physical on both sides of the offensive and defensive lines. We have a lot of experience coming back there. We also have a lot of experience in our back field. You’re going to see Jayden Terry, who had a monster year as a freshman, now as a sophomore be bigger, faster, stronger. I’m really excited. I think you’re going to see a team that plays really hard, that is really physical. And they’re going to go after everyone we play,” said Eric Stiegle.

Fellow running back Carson Kopko feels confident in their backfield.

“All three of our running backs I feel like are big play threats. Even our backup running backs are all, like we can take them to the house at any time. Our quarterback is fast and shifty. They can make good throws. Our tight ends, we got a couple new tight ends, but I think they’re going to do good at their spot,” said Carson Kopko.

The offensive line is also something to note. They return four of the five players to protect quarterback Cash Roff.

Grandville will kick off their season on Thursday, August 24th at 7 p.m. against Grand Blanc at home.

