Grandville upsets West Ottawa in district opener

Grandville 47, West Ottawa45

The third time was a charm for the Grandville girls basketball team Monday as it beat West Ottawa 47-45 in a division one district opener at home.

The Bulldogs (10-13) had lost twice to the Panthers during OK Red play in the regular season.

Grandville built a 14-point third quarter lead only to see West Ottawa (16-7) take a 45-43 with under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Bulldogs junior Gracie Rakosky hit a three with 58 seconds to play, added a free throw thirty seconds later and the Panthers last second shot was no good.

Grandville now advances to play Jenison on Wednesday night at Zeeland West in the district semifinals.

