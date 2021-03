BYRON CENTER, Mich. — After starting 3-0 on the season, the Grand Rapids Catholic Central hockey program was shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19.

Grandville 5, GR Catholic Central 0

On Friday afternoon, the Cougars returned to the ice to face OK Rue conference foe, Grandville for a noon puck drop at Southside.

The Bulldogs would come away with a 5-0 shutout before winning a second game against West Ottawa, 3-2 later in the evening to improve to 6-4-1 on the season.