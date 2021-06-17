Grandville softball runs into 'a buzzsaw' in state semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Grandville head softball coach Troy Ungrey knows a thing or two about the sport, now in his eighth season at the helm.

He was quick to describe the team his Bulldogs faced in the state semifinals.

"We ran into a buzzsaw," Ungrey said.

South Lyon was led in the circle by freshman Ava Bradshaw who would throw a complete game while the Lions' bats struck Grandville pitcher Grace Connelly for eight runs in the 8-4 win.

"I don't think our pitcher has been hit like this in a long time," Ungrey added after the game, "that's a really, really good hitting team."

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, leading 2-0 after an inning of play after RBIs from Jamie Vander Meer and Kylee Dillard.

After three innings of play, the Bulldogs would take a 4-2 lead on another RBI single from Dillard and a wild pitch.

However, the game would turn upside down in the top of the fourth.

With runners on and two outs in the inning, South Lyon would line a ball to left field and Bulldogs senior Brook Bernt would come up firing.

The throw would beat the runner by a step but she would be ruled safe.

The Lions would strike for two runs in the inning to tie it up, 4-4 before plating four more runs in the later innings, downing the Bulldogs, 8-4.

"I'm proud of them for being able to cut the anchor," Ungrey added, "it was emotional after the game like you saw but we were able to cut the anchor most of the the time this year so that's a good thing."

And the ten seniors on the roster have left a big legacy within the program.

"I can't say enough good things about them, they came to play every day, came to practice every day, worked hard and they liked each other. When you have that cohesiveness, the sky is the limit."

The Bulldogs finish the season 36-6 overall.