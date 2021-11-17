Watch
Grand Rapids Christian tops Niles in quarterfinals, heads to Battle Creek for 4th straight season

The Eagles won in 3 sets Tuesday night
Posted at 11:19 PM, Nov 16, 2021
GR Christian 3, Niles 0

The Grand Rapids Christian volleyball team knocked off Niles in three sets Tuesday in a division two state quarterfinal at South Christian High School.

The Eagles rallied from an 8-2 deficit in the first set to win 25-17 and completely controlled the second, 25-4 before taking the third 25-20.

The three-time defening state champs are heading back to Battle Creek for fourth straight season.

"I can't even believe it," senior Evie Doezema said. "Just the first time in general was amazing, but to come back every year it is just unreal, not many people get that experience and I realize how lucky I am."

GR Christian will play top-ranked Pontiac Notre Dame Prep Friday at 4:30 in a division two state semifinal at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

