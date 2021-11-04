Grand Rapids Christian stuns defending champ in state semifinal

GR Christian 2, Gull Lake 1

Nick Cassiday scored on a free kick in the 54th minute to lead Grand Rapids Christian to a 2-1 win over defending state champion Gull Lake Wednesday in a division two state semifinal boys soccer game at Byron Center.

"Gull Lake is a really good team I knew it was going to take something to beat them," Cassiday said. "When I got over that free kick I was just feeling confident and I just struck it and it went it."

"It's crazy, it is insane, Gull Lake took us out my freshman year, it is insane to be in that position to go to the final."

Hans Pruis scored in the second minute to give the Eagles an early lead and junior goalie Xander Scofield made several key stops late to hold the lead.

"I'm not going to lie it is just adrenaline I guess," Scofield said about his saves. "I don't know what I do when I do it."

FOX 17 GR Christian soccer



"Honestly, we had a rough end to the season and we really wanted to bring it back for the postseason and I think we've done it so far."

Ryker Corstange scored the Blue Devils (20-2-1) goal.

The Eagles (16-7-2) will take on Brother Rice (10-6-4) in the division two state championship game Saturday at Comstock Park at noon.

