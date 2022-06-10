Grand Rapids Christian stays hot with regional win over South Christian

GR Christian 12, South Christian 2
The Grand Rapids Christian baseball team scored 5 runs in the third inning and four more in the 4th in a 12-2 win over South Christian is a division two regional semifinal on Thursday.
The win is the Eagles' 15th in their last 16 games.
Grand Rapids Christian (24-8) advances to play Vicksburg (23-7) Saturday at 12:30 in the regional final at Hope College.
