Grand Rapids Christian stays hot with regional win over South Christian

GR Christian 12, South Christian 2

The Grand Rapids Christian baseball team scored 5 runs in the third inning and four more in the 4th in a 12-2 win over South Christian is a division two regional semifinal on Thursday.

The win is the Eagles' 15th in their last 16 games.

Grand Rapids Christian (24-8) advances to play Vicksburg (23-7) Saturday at 12:30 in the regional final at Hope College.

