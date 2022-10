GR Christian 3, Godwin Heights 2

John Cassidy scored on penalty kick in the second half to lead Grand Rapids Christian to a 3-2 win over Godwin Heights in a division two district opener on Thursday,

The defending state champion Eagles advance to play Forest Hills Central next Tuesday in the semifinals at FHC.

