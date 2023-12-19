Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Grand Rapids Christian continues hot start with win over CC

Jaylan Ouwinga scored 23 points to lead the Eagles.
Jaylan Ouwinga Grand Rapids Christian basketball
FOX 17
Jaylan Ouwing runs back down court after a dunk against Catholic Central on Monday
Jaylan Ouwinga Grand Rapids Christian basketball
Posted at 11:01 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 23:13:32-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central 69-50 on Monday to open the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Senior forward Jaylan Ouwinga scored 23 points for the Eagles, who led 31-15 at halftime.

Durral Brooks scored 17 of his 23 points for the Cougars after halftime.

Christian (5-0) is off until Friday December 29th, when it plays Detroit Western at the Motor City Roundball Classic at Ferndale High School.

Catholic Central (1-2) next plays the same day in the same location against Davison.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book