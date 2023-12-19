Grand Rapids Christian continues hot start with win over CC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central 69-50 on Monday to open the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Senior forward Jaylan Ouwinga scored 23 points for the Eagles, who led 31-15 at halftime.

Durral Brooks scored 17 of his 23 points for the Cougars after halftime.

Christian (5-0) is off until Friday December 29th, when it plays Detroit Western at the Motor City Roundball Classic at Ferndale High School.

Catholic Central (1-2) next plays the same day in the same location against Davison.

