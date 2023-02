Grand Rapids Christian 5, Hudsonville 0

Josh VanSchepen's hat trick lifted the Grand Rapids Christian hockey team to a 5-0 win over Hudsonville on Friday night.

The Eagles advance to play the winner of the Grand Haven Byron Center game in the next Wednesday's regional final.

