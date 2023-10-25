Grand Rapids Chrisitan advances to regional behind 2 goals from Jackson Mindling

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Jackson Mindling scored twice including in the second overtime as Grand Rapids Christian beat Cedar Springs 2-1 in a division two regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Jackson Mindling scores twice to lead Grand Rapids Christian to regional win
The Red Hawks scored first on a goal from Austin Grice.
Mindling tied it up at 1 with 15:41 to go before netting the game-winner in the second OT.
Grand Rapids Christian (15-5-2) advances to play Fruitport (18-2-3) in the regional final on Thursday at Cedar Springs
