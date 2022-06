GR Catholic 13, FHE 12

Patrick Hamilton scored with just 23 seconds left in the game to give Grand Rapids Catholic Central a 13-12 win over Forest Hills Eastern Wednesday in a division two boys lacrosse regional final.

The Cougars (14-4) advance to play Haslett (18-1) in the division two state quarterfinals on Friday.

