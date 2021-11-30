Grand Rapids Catholic Central welcoming challenge of defending state title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Catholic Central boys basketball team is eager to make a name for itself after last year's squad went 20-0 and won the division two state championship.

"By working hard in practice," senior guard Jorden Brooks said. "Coach T.J. (Meerman) always tells us that we are going to have a big target on our back so we just have to go in play as a team, focus on this season instead of last season."

The Cougars graduated Gabe Quillan and Ryan Grantham but return their top four scorers.

"I look forward to it because getting everyone's best makes the game more fun," CC senior guard Luka Ressler said. "It makes me want to play more and harder and prepare harder."

Jorden Brooks and his sophomore brother Durrall along with William and Mary signee Jack Karasinski and Kaden Brown will lead the charge this winter for Catholic Central.

"Our biggest focus and our focus all fall has been just on daily improvement," 9th year head coach T.J. Meerman said. "Not getting caught up in what everybody is telling us about us being 20-0 last year winning a state title, that is in the past, it was an incredible season but we have to do what we need to do on a daily basis to get better."

Grand Rapids Catholic Central opens the season on Friday December 10th when it plays at Grand Rapids Christian.

