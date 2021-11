GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central knocked off Oakridge 25-6 Friday night at home to win a division five regional championship.

The Cougars (12-0) led 7-0 at the half.

CC advances to play to play the Kingsley/Frankenmuth game which takes place on Saturday.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter