Grand Rapids Catholic Central to rely on senior leaders to continue success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central is coming off a fourth state championship in five seasons with a win over Frankenmuth in the division five state final back in January.

As is usually the case, the Cougars hope to carry over some momentum from last season into this one.

"It's been a little bit different," CC head coach Todd Kolster said. "It has been a quick turnaround you don't think about it much, but it certainly has gone quick. I think you take away a lot of great things, just the maturity and growing up and having kids develop that I think those are the positives. It went pretty late so hopefully there's some carryover from the guys."

Catholic Central graduated its share of talented players led by wide receiver Jace Williams, running back Nick Hollern and offensive tackle Burak Henderson.

FOX 17 Grand Rapids Catholic Central football

The Cougars also return some very talented pieces like three-year starter at quarterback Joey Silveri, Notre Dame commit Nolan Ziegler, John Passinualt and linebacker Jack Klafeta.

"It is a little bit different because you got to set the standard expectation for the young guys look up to," Silveri said. "One thing we always talk about is anybody can be a leader and I felt like I've been a leader the last couple years and guys like Nolan Ziegler has been a leader too and John Passinault, so we have to step up for sure."

While Catholic Central will be young in some places like the offensive line, it will be a favorite to repeat both in the OK Gold and in division five.

"A lot of inexperience probably, some more athleticism in some spots," Kolster said about his 2021 team.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central is scheduled to play its first game on Thursday August 26th against Lapeer at Michigan Stadium.