Grand Rapids Catholic Central routes West Catholic for 6th straight district championship

Game of the Week: West Catholic vs GR Catholic

Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior quarterback John Passinault threw five touchdowns passes, the first three all to Nolan Ziegler, as the Cougars rolled to a 44-6 win over rival West Catholic to claim a sixth straight district title.

"Things were getting a little bit chippy but it is a good feeling to have the season keep going for you," Passinault said. "It is definitely a good feeling, not just because we played West Catholic because we are always preaching to focus on this week and keep building on this and we will see how far we can go."

Up 7-0 late in the first quarter, Catholic Central junior Ben Passinault intercepted a pass and returned it 29-yards for a touchdown and 14-0 lead.

"It is always great to keep the tradition going," Ben Passinault said. "Six years in a row it is crazy. I think back to my freshman year and even before that they were all playing for the same thing, it is just tradition."

The Cougars defense held West Catholic to just 195 yards of total offense in the win.

"It doesn't get any better than this when you are playing in November for championships that is what is special," Grand Rapids Catholic Central head coach Todd Kolster said. "How does that get old watching those guys with that trophy on the 50, there is nothing better so yeah this is pretty special."

The Cougars (11-0) will host Oakridge (9-2) next week in the regional final.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

