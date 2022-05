GR Catholic Central 14, Jenison 5

Grand Rapids Catholic Central is the top-seed in the division two boys lacrosse regional at Spring Lake and the Cougars knocked off four-seed Jenison Friday in a semifinal game, 14-5.

CC advances to play two-seed Forest Hills Eastern on Wednesday night in the regional final at Spring Lake.

