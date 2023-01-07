Grand Haven holds off Rockford in conference opener

Grand Haven 59, Rockford 53

Harrison Sorrelle scored 19 points as Grand Haven beat Rockford in an OK Red opener between last season's top teams.

"Rockford is a great team so you have to tip your hats to them," Sorrelle said. "Obviously it feels really great to beat them. You have to feel on top of the world right now being 7-0 and heading into conference play so I think we are feeling really good."

The Bucs had a 5 point lead (44-39) with five minutes to play in the fourth quarter when the Rams got a bucket from Charlie Deutsch, who had 15 in the game, and a foul was called on Sorrelle who was also issued a technical foul giving him four for the game.

The Rams would cut the deficit to just one point after a pair of free throws, but Eli Wachter came up with a steal and bucket to put Grand Haven back up three.

"Harrison has done so much for us all year and he ends up (in foul trouble) and there is a lot of time left on the clock, but our guys found a way. Credit to our team, the guys pulled together, made the plays down the stretch and we were able to come out on top."

It's been an ideal start to the season for a Buccaneers team that lost a lot to graduation after last season.

"We just kept the intensity high," Wachter said. "It's a great rivalry, we came ready to play and we sealed the dub."

