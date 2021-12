GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Molly Long scored 10 points to lead Grand Haven to a 41-31 win over visiting Reeths-Puffer on Friday night at the Buccaneers improved to 3-0 on the young season.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter