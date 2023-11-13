GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals last week and now will take on Edwardsburg this Tuesday, November 14th.

GR Christian preps for volleyball state quarterfinal

The Eagles swept GR Catholic Central in the regional final. It was revenge for the team to make it this far after they lost in the district finals last year to South Christian.

Head Coach Amy Huisken says that her group is incredibly gritty and passionate. Her goal for their practice on Monday is to focus on the details.

"We're really gonna work on our tempo, that fast pace that we really like to run. Making sure we're working on those first contacts, serving and passing is huge. That way we can really run our game," said Huisken.

That quarterfinal matchup will be hosted by Charlotte High School.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter