GR Catholic Central wins classic game against West Catholic 30-28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The division five regional championship game between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and West Catholic lived up to the hype with the Cougars scoring with 1:15 left to win 30-28.

GR Catholic Central 30, West Catholic 28

Senior running back Kellen Russell-Dixon carried the ball 34 times for 187 yards and a touchdowns and he also caught a scoring pass from quarterback Connor Wolf.

"It means a lot," Russell-Dixon said about the chance to move on. "It means so much, we have a bunch of seniors so it means a lot."

Wolf was 17-23 for 168 yards and threw a pair of TD pass, he also ran for the game winning score with 1:15 to play in the game."

"This one was a lot of fun," Wolf said. "I would says this is probably the most fun I've had with these guys. It was a hard fought game, West Catholic played really hard all the way through s it was a lot of fun just going out there and battling with my guys."

The Falcons got three touchdown runs from senior Charlie DeBruyn, the last of which gave West Catholic (11-1) a 28-24 lead with 3:49 left in the game.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) advances to play Saturday's Kingsford/Frankenmuth winner in the state semifinals next week.

