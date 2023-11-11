GR Catholic Central wins classic game against West Catholic 30-28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The division five regional championship game between Grand Rapids Catholic Central and West Catholic lived up to the hype with the Cougars scoring with 1:15 left to win 30-28.
Senior running back Kellen Russell-Dixon carried the ball 34 times for 187 yards and a touchdowns and he also caught a scoring pass from quarterback Connor Wolf.
"It means a lot," Russell-Dixon said about the chance to move on. "It means so much, we have a bunch of seniors so it means a lot."
Wolf was 17-23 for 168 yards and threw a pair of TD pass, he also ran for the game winning score with 1:15 to play in the game."
"This one was a lot of fun," Wolf said. "I would says this is probably the most fun I've had with these guys. It was a hard fought game, West Catholic played really hard all the way through s it was a lot of fun just going out there and battling with my guys."
The Falcons got three touchdown runs from senior Charlie DeBruyn, the last of which gave West Catholic (11-1) a 28-24 lead with 3:49 left in the game.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) advances to play Saturday's Kingsford/Frankenmuth winner in the state semifinals next week.
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.