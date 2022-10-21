GR Catholic Central finally beats South Christian in state tournament

GR Catholic Central 2, South Christian 0

Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats South Christian 2-0 Thursday to win division 3 boys soccer district championship.

The Cougars lost to South Christian in last season's district championship and the Sailors ousted them in the regionals two years ago.

"Played a great team it was a hard fight," Cougars Manny Bedolla-Reyes, who scored both goals, said. "I'm just grateful to God that we are able to lift this up finally. Our team, we are hoping to go the whole way, I'm really happy."

"We know we beat a good team, we beat a team that is obviously a high caliber team, well coached team," CC head coach Joey Barone said. "Very proud of my boys, we were able to win by playing the way that we were able to play soccer, playing attacking soccer and it is a tremendous win for us, a tremendous win to get over that South Christian hump."

The Cougars advance to play Holland Christian in the regional semifinal next week scheduled to be played at South Christian High School.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter