Gobles finding success on the football field

Gobles finding success on football field

Gobles made the move to eight-player football after the 2019 season.

This year the Tigers are finding success, winning three of their first four games.

"I think there is a revived enthusiasm around the community for Gobles football, so that has been awesome to see," second year Tigers head coach Greg Eichler said. "We have seen a lot of people showing up to the games that we haven't seen in awhile. Alumni is starting to come out, the community is really excited. We had a great Tiger tribute game against Bangor. I think that got a lot of people here and seeing our kids play, so that was really exciting."

The Tigers' lone loss this season came in week two to Martin, which is one of the state's best eight-man teams.

"It has been fun," Gobles junior running back and cornerback Anthony Mark said. "It was tough losing to Martin, but we just have the mindset that we have to bounce back, have our Tiger mentality. We want to go to state, just week after week keep doing the same thing. It is really just making sure you come back everyday ready to hit."

The Tigers are set to host Mendon (2-2) this Friday night.

