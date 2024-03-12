Girls regionals: West Michigan advanced to regional finals on Wednesday

(WXMI) — High school girls basketball has reached regionals. Teams across West Michigan were looking to advance to regional finals on Wednesday. After a tough district West Catholic knocks off Unity Christian 44-31.

West Catholic 44, Unity Christian 31

Spring Lake beats Fremont 58-29 and will play West Catholic on Wednesday.

Spring Lake 58, Fremont 29

Byron Center continues its hot streak beating Lowell 55-36.

Byron Center 55, Lowell 36

West Ottawa rolls past Kenowa Hills 45-19 to advance to the regional final.

West Ottawa 45, Kenowa Hills 19

In Division III Covenant Christian rolls past Pewamo-Westphalia.

Covenant Christian 49, Pewamo-Westphalia 31

