Girls BB Regional Roundup: GR Christian, West Catholic setup showdown

Holland Christian, Kent City and Kalamazoo Christian also advance
Grand Rapids Christian 56, Allendale 15
Posted at 11:05 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 23:05:32-05

WEST CATHOLIC 52, PORTLAND 39

HOLLAND CHRISTIAN 54, EDWARDSBURG 33

FRANKENMMUTH 53, BELDING 23

KENT CITY 66, SAUGATUCK 32

KALAMAZOO CHRISTIAN 60, WATERVLIET 51

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

