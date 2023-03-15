Girls BB Quarters: West Catholic and Rockford earn return trips to Final 4

(FOX 17) — The West Catholic girls basketball team beat OK Blue rival Holland Christian for a third time this season and in the process punched its ticket to the division two state semifinals at the Breslin Center for the second straight year.

Miss Basketball runner-up Cadence Dykstra led the Falcons with a game-high 16 points, her sister Elisha added 13.

Defense leads West Catholic to quarterfinal win over Holland Christian

West Catholic scored the game's first ten points and led by 13 (27-14) at the half.

Holland Christian got as close as 31-25 in the third on a three pointer from senior Tryna VanderZwaag who led the Maroons with 13 points.

West Catholic made 13 of 20 free throws in the fourth quarter to hang on.

Rockford ran past Holt, 50-36 at Loy Norrix High School as the Rams also make it consecutive trips to the Breslin Center in division one.

Rockford runs past Holt to punch ticket back to the Breslin Center

Rockford (26-1) will play Detroit Renaissance (23-1) on Friday at 1 p.m..

West Catholic (26-0) will meet Lansing Catholic (22-5) at 7:30 p.m. pm Friday.

In division three, Hart (24-3) beat Buchanan 45-41.

The Pirates will play Hemlock (24-3) at the Breslin Center on Thursday at 2 p.m..

Hackett Catholic Prep in the division four quarterfinals to Lenawee Christian 49-36 finishing its season at 18-9.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

