Game of the Week: Townsend's 5 TD's help propel Caledonia past Hudsonville

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Caledonia went into week four undefeated and Hudsonville had yet to win a game this season, but we expected a competitive game when the Fighting Scots hosted the Eagles Friday night.
It was just the second home game of the 2022 season for Caledonia, which beat Holt 35-0 in week one.
FINAL: Caledonia 40, Hudsonville 14
Brock Townsend racked up five touchdowns Friday night, four rushing and one receiving, helping to propel Caledonia to the win.
The Fighting Scots improved to 4-0 with the 40-14 victory over Hudsonville.
