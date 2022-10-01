Game of the Week: Sailors snap Cougars' 42-game win streak

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The top two teams in the OK Gold met Friday night at East Kentwood High School.
The Cougars were coming off a 49-21 win over previously unbeaten Forest Hills Eastern the week before.
It was Catholic Central’s 42nd-straight win, which is the longest streak in the state of Michigan.
Meanwhile, the Sailors had won their first five games of the 2022 season by at least 22 points; three of those five wins came with a running clock.
South Christian 36, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 34
