Fremont tops Whitehall, pulls into tie for 1st place

FREMONT, Mich. — Fremont scored three second half goals on its way to a 4-1 win over Whitehall on Monday.

Fremont tops Whitehall, pulls into 1st place tie

The win, coupled with Ludington's loss to North Muskegon means the Packers are now tied with the Orioles for first place in the West Michigan Conference.

Fremont (7-1-1, 15-1-1) finishes up conference play Wednesday at Manistee, a win would give it at least a share of the conference title.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter