Fremont tops Whitehall, pulls into tie for 1st place

The Packers are tied with Ludington in the West Michigan Conference
FOX 17
Fremont celebrates a goal Monday against Whitehall
Posted at 10:59 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 22:59:16-04

FREMONT, Mich. — Fremont scored three second half goals on its way to a 4-1 win over Whitehall on Monday.

The win, coupled with Ludington's loss to North Muskegon means the Packers are now tied with the Orioles for first place in the West Michigan Conference.

Fremont (7-1-1, 15-1-1) finishes up conference play Wednesday at Manistee, a win would give it at least a share of the conference title.

