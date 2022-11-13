Four more West Michigan football teams are headed to state semi finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the final games of the regional final now complete we know who is advancing to the state semi finals next Saturday. In total, six teams are still in the hunt for a state championship.

In a week 5 rematch between Zeeland West and Muskegon, the Big Reds came out on top 27-20. Quarterback M'khi Guy had three rushing touchdowns to help lift Muskegon to that victory. They will now play DeWitt at 1pm next Saturday at Greenville High School.

Coming off a massive district final win against Rockford, Caledonia was hoping to get one step closer to Ford Field. The Scots took on Grand Ledge and came out with a 42-19 win. Cal will now face Clarkston at 1pm at East Lansing next Saturday.

Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14

In division five, Gladwin traveled across the state to go up against Oakridge. The Flying G's were undefeated and wanted to keep it that way. Oakridge had a 8-6 lead at halftime but Gladwin stormed back in the 2nd half. The Eagles end their season 10-2.

Gladwin 26, Oakridge 8

Martin hosted Brown City in the 8-player division one semi final. They scored early and often in that game and punched their ticket to the state championship game next Saturday in Marquette.

Martin 42, Brown City 8

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

