Former Fruitport athletic director passes away from ALS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a three year long battle with ALS, former Fruitport athletic director Ken Erny has passed away.

The school district shared a message of his passing on Monday morning. Saying that he "passed peacefully on Sunday morning,".

The post called him a "servant leader" and a "true champion for Trojan nation".

Erny was diagnosed with ALS in June 2020. He soon retired from the AD position in September of that year to focus on his health and spend time with his family.

The Trojan soccer field was named after him for his incredible career leading the program. He earned 242 wins as their head coach from 1990 until he stepped down in 2008. He was inducted into Michigan's High School Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

Funeral services have not yet been announced but we will update this story once we have that information.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

