Orchard Lake St. Mary's 9 , FHN 0

Forest Hills Northern fell to Orchard Lake St. Mary's 9-0 Friday in a division one baseball state semifinal.

Eaglets pitcher Brock Porter tossed a complete game, did not allow a hit and he struckout six. Many expect that he will be a first round draft pick in next months MLB draft.

The Huskies finish a great season at 24-12.

