Forest Hills Northern tops East Grand Rapids to win regional championship

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Forest Hills Northern held off East Grand Rapids for a 2-1 win Thursday to claim a division two regional championship at Cedar Springs High School.

"It means everything," FHN senior Leo Tilly said. "We've been working hard since August, drop ins and pre camp, then tryouts. We've had a really good season leading up to this so it means a lot."

Junior Grayson Traynor scored the only goal of the first half to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

Senior Clark Elsie extended Northern's lead with a goal off a great feed from Tilly in the second half.

"This is the biggest game of all our lives, against our rivals," Elsie said. "It all came down to this, biggest game."

The Pioneers pulled to within one on a goal from Collin Davies with 7:44 to play but could not get the equalizer.

"Biggest key is the hard work," Elsie added. "Everybody moving around constantly going out of position, if they have to constantly getting it up the field, possessing, that is what really won us the game, I feel like."

FHN (15-3-3) advances to the state semifinal next Wednesday to play Gull Lake (20-3) at Byron Center.

"Just keep going," Tilly said. Keep working hard and confidence."

