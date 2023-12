GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Forest Hills Northern boys basketball team used hot shooting to beat West Catholic 75-59 on Thursday night.

Forest Hills Northern runs past West Catholic 75-59

Sophomore Kyle Brown led the Huskies (2-1) with 17 points, junior Joey Angok added 16.

Jeremiah Jones led the Falcons (1-2) with 15 points.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter