KENTWOOD, Mich. — Forest Hills Northern knocked off Grand Rapids Union 3-2 in a division one boys soccer district semifinal on Tuesday at East Kentwood.

Forest Hills Northern 3, GR Union 2

Rockford beat Byron Center 2-0 in the second semifinal.

Rockford 2, Byron Center 0

The Huskies (16-1) and Rams (14-3-2) will meet Thursday at 6pm for the district championship at East Kentwood.

