GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To finish out the first week of girls basketball for the 2022-2023 season, Forest Hills Northern hosted South Christian.

The Huskies got the win on home court. Final score 50-37.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter