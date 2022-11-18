Forest Hills Northern falls in state semifinals

Marian 3, FHN 0

The Forest Hills Northern volleyball team lost to two-time defending state champion Bloomfield Hills Marian in three sets on Thursday in the Division 1 volleyball state semifinals at Kellogg Arena.

The Huskies were led by senior Kennedy Louisell who had 14 kills, Lauren Hallas had 30 assists, Kendall Hopewell and Elana Erickson each had 12 digs.

"What that senior class did, from not winning a district last year to being in the semifinal this year, that's very rare for a team to make that leap in one year," Huskies head coach Dale Wilhelm said. "Yes, they're hurting now, but when they step back and think about it, what they accomplished is really phenomenal."

FHN finishes is season at 45-5-1.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter