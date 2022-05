FHNE 12, GR Catholic Central 7

The Forest Hills Northern/Eastern girls lacrosse team beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central 12-7 on Wednesday.

The BirdDogs (7-1, 11-1) claim the outright OK Conference Tier 1 championship.

