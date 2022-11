Forest Hills Northern 3, Rockford 0

Forest Hills Northern swept its way past Rockford in a Division I volleyball state quarterfinal on Tuesday at Cedar Springs.

The Huskies advance to Thursday's Division I state semifinals at 4:30 p.m. to play Bloomfield Hills Marian at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

