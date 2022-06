FHN 5, Rockford 1

The Forest Hills Northern baseball team beat Rockford 5-1 Tuesday in a division one pre district game.

Jack Snow pitched six strong innings, striking out eight.

Connor Foley had a pair of RBI singles for the Huskies.

FHN (19-11) advances to play Greenville on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Cedar Springs in the dfistrict semifinals.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

