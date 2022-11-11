Forest Hills Northern beats Hudsonville to win regional championship

FH Northern 3, Hudsonville 1

The Forest Hills Northern volleyball team beat Hudsonville in four set on Thursday to win a division four regional championship.

"Awesome," Huskies head coach Dale Wilhelm said. "That's what you coach for. This is a player led team. Coaches work the practices, kids got the games. Kennedy and Lauren have been starters on varsity for four years, so it is awesome to see that hard work they've done pay off for them."

FHN advances to the state quarterfinals next Tuesday at Cedar Springs.

"We're so excited, we are super pumped," Northern senior Kennedy Louisell said. "This was an awesome game, great competition. We are really glad that we got to pull it out and we're super excited. I think we really learned how to work together and how to really focus on being a team and playing together and for each other."

The Huskies will play Rockford on Tuesday for the right to advance to Battle Creek.

