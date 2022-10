FHC 3, FHN 2

Forest Hills Central staved off four match points and came back to beat Forest Hills Northern in the fifth set for 3-2 win on Thursday night.

The Rangers, ranked 7th in the state in division one, take over sole possession of first place in the OK White.

