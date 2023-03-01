Watch Now
Forest Hills Central shutouts Traverse City West, advances to regional finals

Sammy Mielock scored twice in the Rangers win
Posted at 11:29 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 23:29:28-05
Forest Hills Central 3, Traverse City West 0

Forest Hills Central senior captain Sammy Mielock scored a pair of goals as the Rangers beat Traverse City West 3-0 in a division one regional final on Tuesday.

FHC goalie Pete Nemmers earned the shutout in net and Anthony Ott added and empty net goal in the third period.

The Rangers will play Mona Shores in the regional final at Patterson Ice Center.

