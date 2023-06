GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central was able to beat upset minded Lowell 18-5 Wednesday night in a division two boys lacrosse state semifinal game at Forest Hills Northern.

FHC 18, Lowell 5

The Rangers will defend their state championship from 2022 as they take on Detroit Country Day at 5 p.m. on Saturday at East Grand Rapids.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

