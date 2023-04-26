Forest Hills Central rolls to win over Rockford in boys lacrosse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse team outscored visiting Rockford 7-0 in the first half Tuesday on its way to a 14-4 win.

Forest Hills Central beats Rockford 14-4 in boys lacrosse

The Rangers built the lead up to 10-0 in the third quarter before the Rams got on the board.

FHC (3-0, 7-2) will head to the east side of the state to play St. Xavier from Cincinnati on Friday and Hudson, which is also out of Ohio, on Sunday.

The Rams (5-3) are scheduled to host Brighton on Friday.

