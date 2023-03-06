Forest Hills Central make improbable run to the Frozen 4

FHC makes improbable run to Frozen 4

The Forest Hills Central hockey team was 5-11 after a loss to Grand Rapids Christian on January 17th, but the Rangers have turned it on since.

FHC (17-12) has won 12 of its last 13 games and finds itself in the state semifinals at USA Hockey Arena on Friday.

"We beilved in each other," senior captain Sammy Mielock said. "We had a meeting, coaches and captains, we kind of came together and said listen, we all believe in each other and we just got to start playing right and start playing hard here."

The Rangers have allowed just one goal in their last three games.

Saturday they beat Capital City 6-0 to reach the state semifinals for just the second time school history.

"When we were going through hard times, instead of falling apart, we stuck together," FHC head coach Bill McSween said. "This team has always worked really hard and the results follow, the team learned how to win and we were losing close games early in the year and now we are wining them."

