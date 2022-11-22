Forest Hills Central looks to cap memorable season with 1st football state title

Forest Hills Central preps for state championship game

Forest Hills Central has already set the school record for wins in a season with 13.

Next, the unbeaten Rangers look to win the school's first state championship in football.

FHC will face defending state champion Warren De La Salle on Friday in the division two state final at Ford Field.

"We have got to work hard like every other week and just continue to win," Rangers senior linebacker Raymond Cargill said. "We are 13-0 going into this game and we just got to keep doing what we are doing because it's been working and I think if we just keep doing what we have been doing that we can come out with the win."

This is Forest Hills Central's first trip to the state finals in football since 1994.

"It's crazy, emotions are high, we are all getting locked in and we are all excited to play," FHC junior running back and linebacker JT Hartman said. "It's the coaches, coach Rogers has been putting us in some good positions to just do our best and shut the other offense down."

The Rangers opponent has a lot of experience playing in the division two state final, losing to Mona Shores in 2020 and beating Traverse City Central last season.

"We have got to plow our way through the beginning of the game knowing that there is going to be a bunch of nerves, let them settle down," 11th year Forest Hills Central head coach Tim Rogers said. "With some play calling on offense and defense hopefully we can just get our kids acclimated to that experience, that environment and I think at some point they'll just settle in and it will be just another game to them once they start playing."

Friday's state championship game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m..

